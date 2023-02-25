Kravtsov was acquired by Vancouver from the Rangers on Saturday in exchange for William Lockwood and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

Kravtsov was selected by the Rangers with the No. 9 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, but he was unable to establish himself as a top-six forward in New York. He had three goals and six points in 28 games while averaging 11:25 of ice time with the Rangers this season. The move to Vancouver is an opportunity for Kravtsov to get a fresh start and potentially play a bigger role.