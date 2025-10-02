Kravtsov was placed on waivers by the Canucks on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Since being selected ninth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft by the Rangers, Kravtsov has gone on to play in just 64 regular-season games at the NHL level, tallying six goals and six helpers. If another NHL club doesn't pick him up, the 25-year-old winger figures to be assigned to AHL Abbotsford -- though he could ask for his outright release to return to the KHL, where he has had significantly more success over his career.