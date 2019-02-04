Canucks' Wacey Hamilton: Back in action with AHL Utica
Hamilton (upper body) has racked up four points in nine games with AHL Utica.
Hamilton's 2018-19 campaign was delayed due to an upper-body issue suffered during training camp, but the center appears ready to go and could earn a call-up sooner rather than later if he continues to produce with the Comets.
