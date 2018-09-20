Canucks' Wacey Hamilton: Won't return following upper-body injury
Hamilton departed Wednesday's game against the Flames due to an upper-body injury and will not rejoin the action.
Hamilton -- who has spent the last four seasons playing for AHL Utica -- was getting some preseason action with the Canucks on Wednesday when the injury occurred. The extent of the injury could be revealed in the coming days.
