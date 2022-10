Lockwood was elevated from AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday.

Lockwood could be in line to make his season debut for the Canucks with Brock Boeser (undisclosed) and Curtis Lazar (undisclosed) going on injured reserve. The team also called up Sheldon Dries, so the duo will likely compete for a spot in the bottom six. In his 15 career appearances, the 24-year-old Lockwood has recorded 16 shots, 11 PIM and 55 hits but is still searching for his first NHL point.