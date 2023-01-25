Lockwood (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks.
Lockwood has failed to record a point over his last 12 contests, so his absence probably won't register in most fantasy formats. It's unclear what caused him to exit Tuesday's game. He can be considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Kraken.
