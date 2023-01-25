Lockwood (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
The team didn't provide a specific injury update on Lockwood other than the winger going on injured reserve. With the bye week and All-Star break, the 24-year-old Michigan native will miss just two games before he can be activated off injured reserve, depending on the nature and severity of his injury.
More News
-
Canucks' William Lockwood: Departs Tuesday's game•
-
Canucks' William Lockwood: Recalled from AHL Abbotsford•
-
Canucks' William Lockwood: Back in AHL•
-
Canucks' William Lockwood: Gets helper in season debut•
-
Canucks' William Lockwood: Recalled Tuesday•
-
Canucks' William Lockwood: Returns to minors•