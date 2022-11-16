Lockwood earned his first NHL point during Tuesday's 5-4 victory over Sabres.

Lockwood, who was recalled after collecting five goals among seven points in 10 games with Abbotsford of the AHL, joined the Canucks' fourth line Tuesday and earned a secondary assist on Dakota Joshua's game-opening goal. During parts of the previous two seasons, the 24-year-old forward dressed for 15 games for the Canucks and went pointless with 11 PIM and a minus-5 rating. Lockwood replaced injured Jack Studnicka (undisclosed) in the lineup.