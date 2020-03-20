Canucks' William Lockwood: Inks pro deal

Lockwood signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks on Thursday.

Lockwood was a third-round selection in the 2016 NHL Draft, and he spent the past four seasons with the University of Michigan. In 115 NCAA games, the 21-year-old produced 85 points and a plus-13 rating. Canucks general manager Jim Benning described Lockwood as a "hard-working, two-way winger with scoring ability." Lockwood will likely get some seasoning in the minors before he's given a chance at the NHL level.