Canucks' William Lockwood: Inks pro deal
Lockwood signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks on Thursday.
Lockwood was a third-round selection in the 2016 NHL Draft, and he spent the past four seasons with the University of Michigan. In 115 NCAA games, the 21-year-old produced 85 points and a plus-13 rating. Canucks general manager Jim Benning described Lockwood as a "hard-working, two-way winger with scoring ability." Lockwood will likely get some seasoning in the minors before he's given a chance at the NHL level.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.