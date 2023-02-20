Lockwood (concussion) was activated from injured reserve and assigned to AHL Abbotsford on Monday.
Lockwood hasn't played since Jan. 24 against Chicago after being placed in concussion protocol. He will get an opportunity to shake off the rust in the minors. Lockwood has one assist, 12 shots on goal, 13 blocks and 37 hits in 13 games with Vancouver this season.
