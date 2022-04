Lockwood was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Saturday.

Lockwood finished the year in the NHL, but he didn't record a point in 15 games this season. He contributed 49 hits, 13 shots on net, nine PIM and a minus-3 rating in a bottom-six role. The 23-year-old winger will serve as reinforcements for Abbotsford's AHL playoff run.