Canucks' William Lockwood: Recalled from AHL Abbotsford
Lockwood was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Friday.
Lockwood drew an assist in his only NHL game this season, the first point in his 16-game NHL career. He had 12 goals and 18 points in 24 AHL games before his recall.
