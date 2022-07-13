Kalynuk signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canucks on Wednesday.

Kalynuk spent most of the 2021-22 season in the minors, picking up 27 points through 52 appearances with AHL Rockford, but he also drew into five games with the Blackhawks, going scoreless over that span. Look for the 25-year-old defender to spend the majority of the 2022-23 campaign with Vancouver's AHL affiliate.