Play

The Canucks recalled MacEwen from AHL Utica on Wednesday.

MacEwen was sent down Saturday after a seven-game NHL stint where he notched a goal, an assist and 19 hits in a fourth-line role. Since Micheal Ferland exited Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs with an injury, MacEwen will add depth ahead of Thursday's clash against the Hurricanes.

More News
Our Latest Stories