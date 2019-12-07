Canucks' Zach MacEwen: Heading back to AHL
MacEwen was demoted to the AHL on Saturday.
With Jay Beagle (personal) and Micheal Ferland (concussion) both returning from their respective absences, MacEwen's services are no longer necessary in Vancouver. MacEwen just scored his first NHL goal Tuesday for his second point in seven games with Vancouver this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.