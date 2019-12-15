Canucks' Zach MacEwen: Heads back to AHL
The Canucks assigned MacEwen to AHL Utica on Sunday.
The Canucks activated Tyler Motte (lower body) from injured reserve Sunday, so MacEwen's NHL stint will end for now. The 23-year-old MacEwen has played eight games with the Canucks this year, averaging 9:10 of ice time per contest and totaling two points.
