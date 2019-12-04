Canucks' Zach MacEwen: Joins goal-scorers club
MacEwen scored his first NHL goal and added six hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
MacEwen capped a four-goal first period for the Canucks with his tally. He now has two points and 19 hits through seven games this season. The 23-year-old winger will likely continue to bring more physicality than points in his fourth-line role.
