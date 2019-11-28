Canucks' Zach MacEwen: Picks up first point in loss
MacEwen registered his first point of the year during Wednesday's loss to the Penguins.
MacEwen played just his fourth game of the year after being called up from AHL Utica. He chipped the puck ahead to Jake Virtanen, who used his speed to tuck one home. MacEwen will likely find himself sent down again once the Canucks are at full health, but he can bring value to deeper leagues whenever the Canucks have him in the lineup.
