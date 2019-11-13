Canucks' Zach MacEwen: Promoted from minors
MacEwan was recalled from AHL Utica on Wednesday.
With both Brandon Sutter (lower body) and Jay Beagle (undisclosed) both dealing with injuries, the Canucks added some additional forward depth with MacEwan and Tyler Graovac. The 23-year-old MacEwen logged four games for Vancouver last season, in which he recorded one assist, two shots and four hits. Once the team gets healthy, the center will almost certainly be shipped back to the minors for the rest of the year.
