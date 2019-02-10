Canucks' Zach MacEwen: Recalled to parent club
MacEwen was called up from AHL Utica on Sunday.
The undrafted forward has been tremendous at the AHL level this season, scoring 17 goals and 42 points in 49 games. MacEwen looks physically ready to make an NHL impact, standing at 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds. He might get his shot as Sven Baertschi (concussion) recently landed on injured reserve.
