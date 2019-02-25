Canucks' Zach MacEwen: Sent back to minors
MacEwen was reassigned to AHL Utica on Monday.
The 22-year-old notched an assist in his NHL debut against the Sharks on Feb. 11, but his inexperience in the defensive end over four games against divisional opponents came to light from his minus-4 rating over that span. Unless the Canucks find themselves in dire straits at the center position due to injuries, MacEwen may not return to the top level for the rest of the season since the club will only be afforded four standard recalls once Monday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline passes.
