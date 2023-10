Sawchenko was placed on waivers Sunday for the purpose of assignment to AHL Abottsford.

Sawchenko signed a two-way deal with the Canucks in the offseason after posting a 17-18-3 record with an .895 save percentage with AHL Chicago last year. The 25-year-old netminder will begin the 2023-24 campaign in the AHL again if he clears waivers.