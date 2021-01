MacEwen (undisclosed) is slated to participate in Wednesday's intra-squad scrimmage, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

MacEwen suffered an injury during the Canucks' playoff run last year and couldn't get back into the lineup before they were eliminated. He appears to be back in good health, and the 24-year-old forward will compete for a bottom-six job in training camp.