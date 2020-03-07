Canucks' Zack MacEwen: First multi-goal game
MacEwen scored two goals and served up four hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.
MacEwen notched the first two-goal game of his career. The 23-year-old winger has five points, 35 hits and 14 shots through 15 games this season. He's unlikely to produce many scoring outbursts like the one he had Friday.
