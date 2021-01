MacEwen scored a goal on two shots and dished out two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

MacEwen struck at 6:58 of the second period, deflecting a Jordie Benn shot to put the Canucks ahead 3-1. The goal was MacEwen's first point in eight games this season. The 24-year-old winger has added 12 PIM, 11 shots on goal, 17 hits and a plus-2 rating from a bottom-six role. As long as he's performing up to standard, MacEwen should be able to fend off Jake Virtanen for a spot in the lineup.