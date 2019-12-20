Canucks' Zack MacEwen: Recalled from minors
MacEwen was called up from AHL Utica on Friday, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
MacEwen has tallied four goals and six helpers in 15 games for the Comets this season, in addition to the two points he notched in eight NHL contest this year as well. Given his offensive upside, coach Travis Green could opt to insert the 23-year-old into the lineup against Pittsburgh on Saturday if Josh Leivo (leg) is unable to play, though Loui Eriksson could get a look as well.
