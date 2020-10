MacEwen secured a two-year, $1.65 million contract with Vancouver on Tuesday.

MacEwen played in 17 games for the Canucks this season in which he registered five goals, one assist and 17 shots while averaging just 9:37 of ice time. The 24-year-old natural center should be in line for a regular spot on the 23-man roster next year and figures to slot into a bottom-six role.