Canucks' Zack MacEwen: Stuck in press box
MacEwen has watched the last 16 games from the press box.
MacEwen last suited up Dec. 12 for the Canucks, where he saw just 6:15 of ice time. He has one goal and one assist in eight appearances. MacEwen is will likely remain scratched unless injuries pile up, and can be left on the waiver wire for the time being.
