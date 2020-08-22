MacEwen (undisclosed) was on the ice for warmups but did not take line rushes ahead of Friday's Game 6 versus the Blues, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

MacEwen didn't take warmups before Game 5, and Adam Gaudette replaced him in the lineup. MacEwen's presence on the ice before Game 6 indicates he likely could play if necessary but will be among the Canucks' scratches barring an injury to another skater. Fantasy managers likely aren't paying attention to the 24-year-old's status -- he has no points in six playoff outings this year.