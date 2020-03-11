MacEwen scored a goal on two shots, dished four hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders.

MacEwen tipped an Alexander Edler shot at 2:14 of the second period to give the Canucks a 3-2 lead. The 23-year-old MacEwen has three goals in his last three games. He's up to six points, 41 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating in 17 contests this year.