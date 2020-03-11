Canucks' Zack MacEwen: Tips in fifth goal
MacEwen scored a goal on two shots, dished four hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders.
MacEwen tipped an Alexander Edler shot at 2:14 of the second period to give the Canucks a 3-2 lead. The 23-year-old MacEwen has three goals in his last three games. He's up to six points, 41 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating in 17 contests this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.