MacEwen (undisclosed) isn't taking warmups and won't play in Tuesday's Game 2 against Vegas, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

MacEwen will miss his fourth consecutive game with the undisclosed issue, and it's still unclear when he's expected to join the lineup. The 24-year-old has only averaged 7:35 of ice time with no points across six games since the season resumed, so his absence won't affect much from a fantasy perspective. His next chance to suit up is in Thursday's Game 3.