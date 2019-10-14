Canucks' Zane McIntyre: Bumps up a rank
The Canucks recalled McIntyre from AHL Utica on Monday.
With Jacob Markstrom taking a leave of absence, the Canucks brought up McIntyre to serve with Thatcher Demko as the team's two goaltenders. Markstrom is expected to return at some point during the team's upcoming four-game road trip, which starts Thursday in St. Louis. It's unsettled who will start in net Tuesday against the Red Wings.
