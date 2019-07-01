McIntyre signed a one-year, two-way contract with Vancouver on Monday.

McIntyre is unlikely to get more than a cup of coffee in the NHL this season, as the Canucks are already set with Jacob Markstrom and Thatcher Demko between the pipes. Another year in the minors will help the 26-year-old further his development and put his skills on display in the hopes of earning a better opportunity in 2020-21.