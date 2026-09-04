Buium agreed to an eight-year, $75.04 million contract extension with the Canucks on Friday.

Buium was a first-round pick by the Wild in 2024, and he appeared in 31 regular-season matchups with Minnesota last year before being traded to the Canucks in mid-December. Across 76 regular-season appearances between the two clubs last year, the 20-year-old racked up six goals, 20 assists, 55 blocked shots, 41 PIM and 28 hits while averaging 19:35 of ice time, and he'll be rewarded with a long-term contract extension before the 2026-27 campaign.