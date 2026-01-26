Buium was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury Monday.

Buium has appeared in 20 games for the Canucks since being acquired from the Wild in the Quinn Hughes deal. The 20-year-old Buium logged 15:41 of ice time in Sunday's contest versus the Penguins, which is a little on the low side but not completely out of sorts. While Buium will have to miss the next three games for sure, the team could opt to keep him out until after the Olympic break, depending on the severity of his injury.