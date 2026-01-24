Buium scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Buium netted a goal for the first time since his Canucks debut, which was also against the Devils. He's now at six points in 19 outings for Vancouver. He's produced 20 points (12 on the power play), 48 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating through 50 appearances when accounting for his time with the Wild to begin the campaign.