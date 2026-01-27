Buium (face) is dealing with a broken bone near his cheek and isn't expected to be available until after the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet on Tuesday.

Buium was injured Sunday against the Penguins after being struck in the face by the puck. MacIntyre relayed that surgery has yet to be ruled out to address Buium's broken bone near his cheek. The 20-year-old Buium was placed on injured reserve Monday and will now turn his attention to attempting to be ready for game action when the Canucks resume play Feb. 25 against Winnipeg after the Olympics.