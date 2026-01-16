Buium logged a power-play assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Buium has done alright since joining the Canucks in the Quinn Hughes trade, picking up a goal and four assists over 15 appearances. Buium was scratched once with his new team, so he may not have full security in the lineup, but Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Victor Mancini and Tom Willander all appear to be at more risk of trips to the press box. On the season, Buium has 19 points, 43 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 14 PIM, 15 hits and a minus-16 rating across 46 appearances between Vancouver and Minnesota.