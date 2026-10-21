Buium notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Buium came into the season with a fair amount of hype, especially after signing an eight-year extension in September. While that deal will likely age well in the future, the final season of his entry-level contract is off to an ugly start. Buium has just two assists with eight shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 11 appearances. He's spent the last week or so in a third-pairing role with a diminished power-play role. Fantasy managers in dynasty formats can afford to be patient with Buium, but he doesn't need to be universally rostered in redraft leagues at this time.

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