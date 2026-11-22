Buium scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Buium got a little revenge against the team that drafted him by scoring his first goal of the campaign in this contest. The 20-year-old was flipped to Vancouver from Minnesota in the Quinn Hughes trade last year, though he wasn't able to play against the defenseman he was dealt for since Hughes is dealing with an upper-body injury. Buium has had a bit of a rough start to the campaign with six points, 23 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 25 appearances, though he remains in a top-four role.