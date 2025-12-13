Buium was traded to the Canucks from the Wild on Friday, along with Marco Rossi (lower body), Liam Ohgren and a 2026 first-round pick, in exchange for Quinn Hughes, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Buium is essentially a replacement for Hughes on the Canucks' current roster. He also moves back the Canucks' competitive window, which has rapidly closed amid recent mismanagement. The 20-year-old Buium may struggle initially after the trade, but he has the potential to be a superstar in his own right on the blue line, and he'll get far more opportunities in Vancouver than he was receiving in Minnesota. The blueliner, a first-round pick in 2024, had 14 points and a minus-9 rating over 31 appearances prior to the trade.