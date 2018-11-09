Capitals' Aaron Ness: Called up Friday
Ness was recalled from AHL Hershey on Friday.
Ness and Jonas Siegenthaler were called up to the parent in the wake of lower-body injuries to veteran Brooks Orpik and John Carlson. The Capitals have a home game scheduled against the visiting Blue Jackets on Friday, so there's a chance that Ness -- who has four assists in 12 games with the AHL's Bears -- will be inserted into the lineup for his season debut.
