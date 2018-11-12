Capitals' Aaron Ness: Demoted to minors Monday
Ness was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Monday.
Ness will head down to the minors, while fellow blueliner Jonas Siegenthaler remains with the club for it's upcoming four-game road trip. In 12 minor-league contests this season, the 28-year-old Ness has notched four helpers, four PIM and a minus-1 rating. If the Caps pick up another injury on the blue line, Ness is a near lock to be the one brought back up to help provide some extra depth.
