Capitals' Aaron Ness: Heads to minors
Ness was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Sunday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Ness didn't play a game in this NHL stint, as he was used in a reserve role while Brooks Orpik tended to a lower-body injury. It appears Orpik is nearing a return, so Ness was sent back down.
