Capitals' Aaron Ness: Picks up helper Saturday
Ness had an assist in Saturday's 6-1 rout over the Canadiens.
The helper was Ness' first point since the 2015-16 season in only his fourth NHL game over the last two campaigns. Aside from a couple of bad penalties in the season opener, the second-round pick of the Minnesota Wild in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft has acquitted himself fairly well on the third pairing alongside Taylor Chorney. With youngster Christian Djoos chomping at the bit for regular duty and top prospect Madison Bowey waiting in AHL Hershey, Ness will need more outings like this to keep his spot in the lineup and his fantasy value remains fairly limited for the time being.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...