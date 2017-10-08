Capitals' Aaron Ness: Picks up helper Saturday

Ness had an assist in Saturday's 6-1 rout over the Canadiens.

The helper was Ness' first point since the 2015-16 season in only his fourth NHL game over the last two campaigns. Aside from a couple of bad penalties in the season opener, the second-round pick of the Minnesota Wild in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft has acquitted himself fairly well on the third pairing alongside Taylor Chorney. With youngster Christian Djoos chomping at the bit for regular duty and top prospect Madison Bowey waiting in AHL Hershey, Ness will need more outings like this to keep his spot in the lineup and his fantasy value remains fairly limited for the time being.