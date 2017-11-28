Capitals' Aaron Ness: Placed on waivers

Ness was waived by the Capitals on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Frankly, we're surprised it took this long for the Caps to waive Ness, as he watched the past nine games from the press box. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 184 pounds, the American defenseman needs to compensate for his lack of size by flashing his wheels and getting the puck in the net. Originally drafted by the Islanders with a 2008 second-round (40th overall) pick, Ness managed 45 points (eight goals 37 assists) with AHL Bridgeport in 2014-15. He hasn't been short on potential, but fantasy owners can obviously ignore him as he goes through the waiver process.