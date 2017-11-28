Capitals' Aaron Ness: Placed on waivers
Ness was waived by the Capitals on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Frankly, we're surprised it took this long for the Caps to waive Ness, as he watched the past nine games from the press box. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 184 pounds, the American defenseman needs to compensate for his lack of size by flashing his wheels and getting the puck in the net. Originally drafted by the Islanders with a 2008 second-round (40th overall) pick, Ness managed 45 points (eight goals 37 assists) with AHL Bridgeport in 2014-15. He hasn't been short on potential, but fantasy owners can obviously ignore him as he goes through the waiver process.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...