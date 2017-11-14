Capitals' Aaron Ness: Scratched on Sunday

Ness didn't play in Sunday's 2-1 overtime victory over Edmonton.

The 27-year-old has now been scratched 10 of the last 12 games, and is clearly having a hard time carving out a role in Washington's lineup. Despite being a strong skater and having good passing ability Ness could in fact be sent down to the minors when Matt Niskanen (upper body) returns -- especially since he's played in more AHL games than NHL games each of his seven professional seasons.