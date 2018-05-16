Capitals' Aaron Ness: Secures one-year, two-way extension
Ness garnered a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Capitals on Wednesday. He'll earn $650,000 at the NHL level or $425,000 in the AHL.
Ness logged one assist over eight NHL games this season, though most of his service time was spent with AHL Hershey where he compiled four goals and 25 assists over 55 games. He's certainly not the biggest defenseman standing at 5-foot-11, and various scouts have noted that Ness could stand to add muscle to his 184-pound frame, yet he's still profiled as an offensive defenseman with long-term upside.
