Capitals' Aaron Ness: Summoned by big club

The Capitals recalled Ness from AHL Hershey on Wednesday.

Brooks Orpik (lower body) won't be available for Thursday's game against Montreal, so Ness will fill in as the Capitals' seventh defensemen against the Canadiens. The 28-year-old blueliner has notched four assists in 11 AHL appearances this season.

