The Rangers traded Chapie and Joe Whitney to the Capitals in exchange for John Albert and Hubert Labrie on Friday.

All of the players involved in this trade are at least 26 years old and Whitney is the only one to have logged any time in the NHL, so this deal boils down to a simple swap of organizational depth. Each player will be assigned to their new club's minor-league affiliate for the remainder of the campaign.

